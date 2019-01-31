Groundhog Day Marathon at Gateway Film Center

× Expand Photos courtesy of Gateway Film Center

Grad some energy drinks – it’s time to spend your entire Saturday watching a classic film and aiming to win a year’s supply of movie tickets. The Gateway Film Center 10th annual 24-hour Groundhog Day Marathon is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 and starts at 2 p.m.

The Bill Murray cult-classic Groundhog Day will play ten times at the local theater, and whoever lasts the entire 24 hours will win a year’s worth of Gateway movie tickets.

In order to make it through all ten screenings, the film center will also have fun and unique activities between each show. They will also feature food and drink specials, including, but not limited to, bottomless popcorn and sodas, and breakfast burritos and flapjacks.

Added to the National Film Registry in 2006, Groundhog Day is a romantic comedy about weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life. The Connors is teamed up with a lighthearted producer (Andie MacDowell) and a wise guy cameraman (Chris Eliott) when they are sent to Punxsutawney, PA to cover the annual Groundhog Day activities. However, on his way there, he gets caught in a blizzard and finds himself stuck in the abyss of a small-town. When he awakes the next day, he realizes it’s Groundhog Day again… and again… and again.

This event is going to sell out quick, so buy your ticket while you still can.

Ticket Information

For $49 you can buy a superfan badge: unlimited soda and popcorn, dedicated pass-punchers for faster access, and early seating.

The standard advanced tickets are $20, or you can purchase tickets at the door for $25.

About Gateway Film Center

According to the Gateway Film Center, “We believe in the power of movies to strengthen, unite, challenge, and inspire our community. As a nonprofit cinema, we are committed to screening films from around the world within a sustainable business model. We curate an experience where the stories shown on our screens and the artists who create them are treated with respect and appreciation.”