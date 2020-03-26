Groceries are essential, now what?

We're ordered to only leave the house for essentials and last time we check groceries are essential. Here are ways to avoid the grocery store or to make sure social distancing is in check.

Using that app

Many grocery stores now offer (and even before COVID-19) pickups for groceries and other household necessities. From Kroger's Pickup to Target's Drive Up, all you have to do is digitally add items to your chart and an employee will run the parcels out to your car.

Senior hours

Since older adults are more at risk for COVID-19, many stores are offering senior hours. Our friends at 10TV have a great resource of local stores that have temporary different operating hours and hours for seniors.

Restaurants offering groceries

Some restaurants are now offering groceries to cut-back on food waste. Learn how FUSION is making a difference with this effort.

Cravings served up

Have a craving for ice cream or need some laundry detergent, yet you're not willing to run to the grocery store for one item? Apps like goPuff offer delivery services for essentials. Sure, goPuff might be marketed toward college students, but in times like this, we'll take all the help we can get.

Still wanting to venture to the grocery store?

Wear winter gloves when touching products then wash the gloves afterward. Make a homemade mask using a bandana or sleeping mask to protect your nose and mouth. Have a sewing machine? JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores offer a free, printable template for a face mask.