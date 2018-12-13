Good Grief! This classic stage-show arrives in C-Bus

× Expand Photos courtesy of CAPA

The Peanuts Gang is coming to Columbus with a live performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Held at the Palace Theatre, this festive show will light-up the stage on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The theatrical performance gives audience members a new take on the familiar Christmas classic movie. All of the famous characters will appear in the live performance, like Snoopy, Linus, Charlie Brown and Lucy, but expect a little more cheer with an expanded storyline.

Bring the entire family because A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage adds more music and more Christmas cheer this holiday season.

Fun Facts and More Info

Thanks to the movie’s annual reruns, many people know the story of A Charlie Brown Christmas. But you may not know these fun facts. The 25-minute film premiered more than 50 years ago in 1965. The delightful plot was instantly beloved by critics and it won an Emmy in 1966 along with a Peabody Award that same year. Ironically, the creators believed that the movie would flop when it first premiered.

Since the movie’s premiere, it has paved the way for other Peanuts films and become a holiday classic. The soundtrack has sold 4 million copies and has become a commercial hit. The frail, one red ornament Christmas tree in the movie has also become an iconic Christmas decoration for many households.

The original movie’s plot involves Charlie Brown trying to put on a Christmas play to cheer himself up from the holiday blues. However, the other kids don’t want to listen to Charlie Brown’s orders. Eventually, the main character learns about the true meaning of Christmas, finds cheer and no longer feels the holiday blues.

Tickets for A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage range from $35 to $55 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (614) 469-0939 and (800) 745-3000.