Going gaga over the Goo Goo Dolls

The Goo Goo Dolls hit Columbus on The Miracle Pill Tour Nov. 20 at the Palace Theater. are The Grammy-nominated band still going strong after more than 30 years of producing radio hits.

The multi-platinum group is headed out on their worldwide tour to promote their latest album Miracle Pill. The Goo Goo Dolls were last in Ohio with Train earlier this summer, but have not made their way to the home of the Buckeyes since 2016. The award-winning performers are spending the remainder of 2019 on the road stopping in cities all over the United States before making their way to the United Kingdom in 2020.

Started in Buffalo, NY in 1985, The Goo Goo Dolls still give fans exactly what they want. Throughout the group’s career, the Goo Goo Dolls have toured with countless artists, including Bon Jovi, Lifehouse, Matchbox Twenty, Soul Asylum, Switchfoot, Third Eye Blind and the Rolling Stones.

The alt-rock band is most often recognized for its 1998 singles, Iris and Slide. In October 2012, Iris was #1 on Billboard’s Top 100 Pop Songs 1992-2012. To date, the Goo Goo Dolls have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

American punk-rock band, Beach Slang, is set to open the show at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are still available and start around $40. For more information about the tour and other shows, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Hit songs from the Goo Goo Dolls that can help you to prepare from the show include:

Iris Black Balloon Name Slide Broadway

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.