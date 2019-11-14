Go wild: Christmas has come to the zoo!

Far more than a Columbus tradition by now, how do central Ohioans celebrate the fast-approaching Christmas season? Why, at the zoo, of course!

This year’s Wildlights spectacle opens this weekend at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Millions of lights will decorate the zoo and dance to animated musical light shows that will get you in the holiday spirit. Since the celebration’s start more than thirty years ago, Wildlights has grown and changed, adding more special events and spectacular displays to keep visitors coming back each year.

Zoo members can experience the exclusive opening night on Friday, November 14 from 5-9 p.m. The lighting ceremony will begin at 5:45 and will even be shown live on television for those who won’t be able to attend.

Wildlights will be ready to dazzle non-members on Saturday, November 15. The zoo is also kicking off the season with a Stuff the Truck Food Drive. Any guest that brings 5 non-perishable food items Saturday evening will receive free admission to Wildlights. Guests can also show one of the cans at the parking booth to receive free parking!

There are plenty of special events at the zoo throughout the Wildlights season. Visit Rudolph and friends in Asia Quest, take a ride on the Polar Bear Express, or visit Santa’s Holiday Home at the Battelle Ice Bear Outpost. And, of course, make your rounds at the zoo to see all the animated light shows and displays. There will be two all-new shows this year at Conservation Lake every 30 minutes during Wildlights hours.

Wildlights begins this weekend and runs through January 5. The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m., lasting until 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.columbuszoo.org.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.