Go “Nuts” for Hip-Hop This Holiday Season

× Expand Tim Norris Hip Hop Nutcracker - Dolby Theatre - November 17, 2017 Hip Hop Nutcracker Live at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

With less than a week left before Christmas, it’s the perfect time to celebrate with a holiday mash-up for the entire family. Join Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they set off for a magical adventure in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, set-in modern-day New York City.

This contemporary dance performance transforms the beloved 19th-century story from traditional to young and re-mixed. The Hip Hop Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s classic score re-imagined and vibrant featuring a DJ, a dozen all-star dancers, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on an adventure and end up battling a gang of mice, visit the land of sweets and celebrate the joy of Christmas time. Digital graffiti visuals transform the set and the hip-hop dancers take us on a journey that celebrates the magic of the holiday season.

The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with executive producer, Eva Price. NJPAC is located in downtown New Jersey and is considered America’s most diverse performing arts center. NJPAC brings diverse communities together by providing access to all and shaping the next generation of artists. The performing arts center has attracted nearly 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997.

This year’s performance of The Hip Hop Nutcracker is set for Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.