Get ready for the most Midwestern event of the year

A party in a giant landscape of concrete corn – as a Midwestern, what else would you want to do on a free weekend?

The Dublin Arts Council is inviting you to the 25th birthday party for the Field of Corn this Saturday, Sept. 28. Experience plenty of fun, on-theme activities throughout the day, including corn hole and a corn maze tour of the artwork.

The 109 corn sculptures are more than six feet tall and stand proudly on land that was once the farm of Sam Frantz, a pioneer of corn hybridization. The iconic place, Frantz Park, also features rows of Osage orange trees.

If you’re looking to get a little fitness into your schedule during the celebration, there will be Tai Chi at the park from noon-12:30 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., as well as yoga from 2:30-3 p.m.

To stay low-key on the party scene, you can bring your own picnic and lawn chairs to relax under the blue skies. Not into packing lunch? Enjoy treats from Al’s Delicious Popcorn, D A Concessions, Laguna Mexican Street Food & Ice Cream, and Tortilla Mexican Street Food.

Other fun activities include making your own print with Upright Press, lawn games, a featuring of the Playing Through street-piano, and printmaking with corn and Osage oranges.

Malcolm Cochran, the giant corn artist himself, will be in attendance and give an artist talk at 1 p.m.

The celebration runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Frantz Park, located at 4995 Rings Rd. in Dublin. There is free parking in the surrounding areas and the event is free of charge, too.

For more information, visit dublinarts.org.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.