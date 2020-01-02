Get out and about

Starting at 10 a.m., families can enjoy creating winter crafts and activities. Children of all ages are welcome to come to Spring Hollow Lodge at Sharon Woods Metro Park to enjoy getting out and having some fun.
The event ends promptly at 2 p.m., so make sure to get there early to enjoy all of the free family fun. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
Joe Van Artdalen
More information about Columbus Metro Parks
The Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks serves Central Ohio citizens with natural area parks that are clean and safe. Covering over 27,000 acres of land in Central Ohio, residents have 19 parks to visit and enjoy along with more than 235 miles of trails.
Created in 1945, the mission Metro Parks is conservation and providing open spaces that encourage people to experience and discover nature. More than 11 million enjoy the parks annually, whether individually or through Metro Park sponsored programs and events.
All Metro Parks:
- Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park
- Blacklick Woods Metro Park and Golf Courses
- Blendon Woods Metro Park
- Chestnut Ridge Metro Park
- Clear Creek Metro Park
- Glacier Ridge Metro Park
- Heritage Park and Trail
- Highbanks Metro Park
- Homestead Metro Park
- Inniswood Metro Gardens
- Pickerington Ponds Metro Park
- Prairie Oaks Metro Park
- Rocky Fork Metro Park
- Scioto Audubon Metro Park
- Scioto Grove Metro Park
- Sharon Woods Metro Park
- Slate Run Metro Park and Living Historical Farm
- Three Creeks Metro Park
- Walnut Woods Metro Park
For more information about Metro Parks, programs and other general inquiries, visit metroparks.net.
