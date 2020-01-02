Get out and about

Starting at 10 a.m., families can enjoy creating winter crafts and activities. Children of all ages are welcome to come to Spring Hollow Lodge at Sharon Woods Metro Park to enjoy getting out and having some fun.

The event ends promptly at 2 p.m., so make sure to get there early to enjoy all of the free family fun. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Joe Van Artdalen

More information about Columbus Metro Parks

The Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks serves Central Ohio citizens with natural area parks that are clean and safe. Covering over 27,000 acres of land in Central Ohio, residents have 19 parks to visit and enjoy along with more than 235 miles of trails.

Created in 1945, the mission Metro Parks is conservation and providing open spaces that encourage people to experience and discover nature. More than 11 million enjoy the parks annually, whether individually or through Metro Park sponsored programs and events.

All Metro Parks:

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

Blacklick Woods Metro Park and Golf Courses

Blendon Woods Metro Park

Chestnut Ridge Metro Park

Clear Creek Metro Park

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

Heritage Park and Trail

Highbanks Metro Park

Homestead Metro Park

Inniswood Metro Gardens

Pickerington Ponds Metro Park

Prairie Oaks Metro Park

Rocky Fork Metro Park

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

Scioto Grove Metro Park

Sharon Woods Metro Park

Slate Run Metro Park and Living Historical Farm

Three Creeks Metro Park

Walnut Woods Metro Park

For more information about Metro Parks, programs and other general inquiries, visit metroparks.net.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.