Free indoor workouts you need to know about

It can be tough staying indoors, but we know it’s the responsible thing to do right now. To applaud those who are doing their part in keeping in quarantine, tons of fitness organizations are offering their apps and online classes for free this month.

This app has tons of video workouts, known for hardcore booty sessions and upbeat instructors. They stress equipment-free, full-body sessions with tons of fat-burning techniques.

Planet Fitness

Some of you may be bummed that your favorite “judgment-free-zone” gym is temporarily closed, but Planet Fitness isn’t giving up on you. The gym will be posting Facebook Live free at-home workouts.

If you’re more of a yogi, Down Dog is offering all of their apps for free this month. That means Yoga, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre and 7 Minute Workout. Down Dog’s CEO says, “We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out.”

Peloton

You don’t need a bike to do these free, at-home workouts! Peloton is offering an extended 90-day free trial for its workouts app. Sweat through yoga, HITT, stretching sessions and other fitness activities.

FightCamp

FightCamp packs a punch. If you’re a boxer missing your gym, or just want to learn a new skill, this is the workout for you. Trainers show you a blend of boxing HIIT workouts, a blend of punches and different weight exercises.