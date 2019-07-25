Free Concert Thursday | Final Picnic with the Pops

Hear your favorite music through the decades, groove to rhythm and blues and join “The Best Damn Band in the Land” surrounded by the glowing streets of downtown Columbus. It’s time to spend your weekend at the Columbus Commons.

Part One: On July 25, Popgun, and Honey and Blue will hit the stage for the third Free Thursday Concerts of the summer. The concert goes from 5:30-11:30 p.m. and the bar and food trucks open at 5:30 p.m.

Part Two: The final show of the Picnic with the Pops series presented by the Columbus Symphony is set for Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27 with The Ohio State University Marching Band. The gate opens at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow as a finale to this fun summer series.

Who’s Lightening up the Stage?

Popgun

Popgun brings together the best musicians in the Midwest to play classic hits from the 60s through the 80s. Listen to the art of the greats including Queen, The Beatles, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin and more. You’ll be amazed at Popgun’s ability to cover these iconic bands and take you back to the good ole’ days.

Honey and Blue

Honey and Blue started from the undeniable chemistry between Ohio native Adam Darling and New York native Stephanie Amber. The singers/songwriters explore multiple genres with their music, creating a whole new sound that fuses pop, blues and soul.

The Ohio State University Marching Band

The Columbus Symphony and the Buckeyes marching band will join forces in a spectacular performance to celebrate the upcoming football season. Since its beginning in 1878, the OSU Marching Band has long been “the pride of the Buckeyes.” This show will make you proud to be a Buckeye!

Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.