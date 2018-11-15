Franklin Park Conservatory lights up the year end

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Franklin Park Conservatory

If your holiday spirit is almost too much to contain, attend the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for its annual Conservatory Aglow, the biggest and most dazzling holiday light show in all of central Columbus.

Thousands of shimmering lights guide guests through not only the conservatory building, but also the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden and the Grand Mallway. Over 7,000 computer-controlled LED lights gradually change colors from dusk to dawn to illuminate the Palm House, as well as the permanent art installation of the Grand Mallway.

Rainbow-themed lights displayed in the Children’s Garden emphasize the playful and artistic qualities, which are exclusive to the conservatory. Also featured in the center of the Children’s Garden includes the 15-foot-tall whirly tree structure, created by local industrial artifacts company TORK.

You can experience this seasonal display during the day starting on Saturday, Nov. 17, which also leads up to the full night show with extended evening hours. The Conservatory Aglow will stay open until 9 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, excluding Dec. 24-25.

New this year, visitors can enjoy the immersive graphic experience by the creative agency OBLSK that uses projected images on fabric banners to produce a moving frosty scene, as well as a radiant animated light show coordinated with music.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Franklin Park Conservatory

As a symbol of the holidays, a 10-foot-tall red poinsettia tree stands in the center of the Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse, amongst artfully placed light installations and several smaller poinsettia trees and towers. It is a beautiful sight of rich holiday colors like deep red and burgundy.

More additions of the Conservatory Aglow include the 15-foot-tall blown glass ornament tree from the conservatory’s very own Hot Shop. The Paul Busse model garden railway, a conservatory staple, returns to captivate visitors with eccentric houses completely made from organic materials.

The Gingerbread Competition makes a comeback this year due to popular demand. Professional category gingerbread houses can be seen on display at the Grand Atrium from Nov. 17 through Dec. 9. Contestants will compete in the youth category (15 years and under), adult category (16 years and older) and family/community category from Dec. 11 through Jan. 2.

Conservatory Aglow is presented by Ahlum and Arbor Tree Preservation.

Click here to check out all the other gorgeous holiday light displays throughout central Ohio.

Emma Mathews is a contributing writer.