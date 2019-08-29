Forget work! It's the UA Labor Day Arts Festival

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival Facebook

Labor is the only national holiday that celebrates all hard workers, and what better way to escape the daily hustle and bustle than with free entertainment. Spend your day off dancing to local music, painting with the family and sipping lemonade at The City of Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival.

The festival takes place on Monday, Sept. 2 at Northam Park in Upper Arlington from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and welcomes all ages.

The one-day event is hosted by the City of Upper Arlington’s Cultural Arts Division, which is celebrating its 53rd year of this growing festival. Attendance reaches more than 25,000!

The event hosts more than 200 artists displaying a variety of media from paintings to pottery to sculptures. However, this festival has more than viewing fantastic artwork – it also offers craft activities for all ages such as jewelry making, face painting and Henna tattoos.

Wear your dancing shoes because local performers, including NACHO Street Band, Clemens & Co. and The Majestics, play toe-tapping, infectious music all day. And pig-out with Cheesy Truck, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Tortilla Street Food, so don’t forget your lunch money.

The festival is free, so there is no need to worry about admission! Bring friends, family, distant relatives… doesn’t matter as long as you stop by to show support for local artists.

History of Labor Day Arts Festival

The annual art show began in 1966, organized by local artists in Miller Park and the Mallway. Twenty years later, the small gathering expanded to Northam Park to accommodate the growing number of artists, vendors, volunteers and performers.

Parking Information

Come by car, bike or foot. Parking is available in the old Macy’s parking lot near Kingsdale Shopping Center. You can then hop on a shuttle to Northam Park. Yay Bikes also provides a free bike valet.

For more info regarding the Labor Day Arts Festival, visit upperarlingtonoh.gov/event/labor-day-arts-festival.