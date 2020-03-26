Five ways to enjoy nature during COVID-19

Last week, the weather forecast said rain showers for this week and here we are with beautiful weather. In times like these, optimism should be your friend, which is different than being negligent about your health and the safety of others.

Even though we're ordered to stay inside, Govoner Mike DeWine and his team still say going outside for walks, enjoying parks and playing outside in your yard is allowed and highly encouraged as long as social distancing is enacted. Keeping ourselves physically healthy is vital but our mental health is also important, and a dose of fresh air, sunshine and a nice spring breeze can really help.

Sunbathing doesn't have to be poolside

Yes, it's probably too chilly to get a tan via the sun, but absorbing those rays while using your 60+ SPF sunscreen will help in other ways. Absorbing sunshine increases serotonin, which when low can increase depression, according to Healthline.

Take a hike!

For those who want to escape reality for a while, taking a hike through nature might ease your mind. A 2015 study, reported by Harvard Health, compared brain activity to healthy people after they walked for 90 minutes in either a natural or urban setting. Researchers found that those who walked in nature had lower activity in the prefrontal cortex, “a brain region that is active during rumination – defined as repetitive thoughts that are found on negative emotions.”

Ditch Netflix for birdwatching

Did you know there are more than 400 species of birds in Ohio? Next time you're taking a hike (see above) also grab binoculars and this bird guide by the Ohio Divison of Wildlife and you're set.

Get your green thumb ready, it's spring!

You might not be able to plant your tomatoes and peppers yet, but it's right around the corner. According to Urban Farms, the last frost date typically falls around April 28. The site also explains which vegetables to plant outside when, and when to start planting seeds inside, which is now for many vegetables. With the quarantine though, now is the perfect time to start preparing those garden beds, removing dead leaves and sticks.

Fire up the grill

Since many restaurants are closed or just doing take-out (see a full list here), many of us have resorted to cooking multiple meals a day. Fire up the grill this weekend and enjoy the smokey flavors of vegetables, meats and more. Here are 89 grill recipes by Bon Appetit.