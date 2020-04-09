Five ways to celebrate Easter | Gourmet dinner!

Since the Easter bunny is also practicing social distancing, things will be a little different this year.

The spring holiday is Sunday, April 12 and for those who celebrate, don’t worry – there are still fun activities and delicious meals to share with your quarantined friends and family.

Virtual and Community Egg Hunts

You can still have an egg hunt in your backyard, but for relatives and friends who normally attend the annual festivity just video chat them during the egg hunt. Devices like Facebook portal will actually follow the person who is speaking, making it feel like you’re actually there.

If yard space is a concern, many communities like Grove City and Whitehall are placing paper bunnies and eggs in their household windows for neighbors to discover while taking walks.

FIT4MOM Upper Arlington is hosting the Sidewalk Easter Egg Hunt where people are encouraged to chalk colorful eggs on community sidewalks for the neighbors to find. The event runs through April 12.

FIT4MOM Columbus North is also participating in the holiday weekend by hosting Virtual Shaving Cream Easter Egg Art. Tune into its Facebook Live on Friday, April 10 at 10:15 a.m. and learn how to make funky, colorful eggs with shaving cream, paint and food coloring.

Festive Virtual Race

The Easter Egg 5K Virtual Race is Saturday, April 11 and is a great way to stay active during these long days. Registration is $40 and race packets will be mailed. Event shirts and finisher medals are also provided. Hop to and join the race before registration closes!

Easter Dinner (Order or Cook)

For those who typically enjoy a meal out Easter Sunday, don’t worry! Many local restaurants are still offering carry-out and hot meals. Read our list of restaurants still operating during the quarantine. Our friends at Columbus on the Cheap also put together an amazing list of restaurants offering special meals for Easter. From lamb to wine, you’ll want to place your ready-to-go Easter dinner and fast!

For those cooking, here’s an Easter Sunday family recipe from CityScene’s associate editor Lydia Freudenberg. Before grabbing groceries, check out our ways to stay safe while grocery shopping.

Buttery Brown Sugar and Marshmallow Yams

Peel and slice fresh yams into chunks*

Boil sliced yams until very soft

Coat a casserole dish in butter and ladle cooked yams into dish while leaving some water

Completely cover yams with brown sugar by sprinkling with hands

Add the desired amount of butter slabs on brown sugar

Ladle small scoops of boiled yam water onto the brown sugar and butter to start melting process

Place in oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, until everything is melted

Pull out and place the desired number of mini marshmallows on top of melted butter and brown sugar

Place back in the oven until marshmallows are golden brown, about five minutes

Remove and serve as a side dish or dessert

*Canned yams are also an option. Simply pour entire can contents into the butter lined casserole dish.

Going Classic with Dying Eggs

Quarantined or not, this festival Easter craft is always possible.

Pickup or get delivered a dozen or so eggs

Boil eggs to avoid possible breakage and messes

Create a dying concoction by mixing 1 teaspoon white vinegar with about 20 drops of liquid food coloring.

Wearing gloves is recommended as food coloring can stain skin for a few days

If gloves aren’t an option, use a spoon or tongs to lower and remove the eggs from the concoction

Have fun and experiment to make new shades like brilliant orange, dark purple or aqua

Use painters’ tape to create lines or fun designs on the egg

Dip only half the egg, let dry then dip the other half to make a multi-colored design

Bunny and Egg Themed Games

If you read our game board round-up with a COSI update, then you know that these classic, no-screen games create the perfect family evening. If you’re wanting to stay festive, here are some bunny- and egg-themed games.

Egged On: a twist on the egg roulette challenge

Jumping Jack Game: test your reflexes and hand-eye coordination with this exciting game

Bunny Kingdom: a strategy game where players gather resources and build new cities with their clan of rabbits

Killer Bunnies and the Quest for the Magic Carrot: a card game where players must keep their bunnies alive while eliminating their opponent bunnies

Don’t Scramble the Egg: based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, this fast-paced game with a ticking egg will test your quick wits

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.