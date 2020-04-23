Five virtual events this weekend, April 24-26

1. The Columbus Science Pub presents Feathered Superhighway to benefit Shadowbox Live

Thursday, April 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Click here to purchase tickets, $10

Join Dr. Chris Tonra as he leads an exploration of the incredible journeys of migratory birds. Tonra will discuss many species of birds, even some native to Ohio, and how they use natural navigation to make voyages that rival many of mankind's greatest expeditions.

All proceeds benefit the metaperfomers of Shadowbox Live, a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

2. CML hosts astronaut and author Dr. Kathryn Sullivan for a digital author talk

Friday, April 24 | 2 p.m. | Click here to register for this free event

Dr. Kathryn Sullivan is the first American woman to walk in space. During her 15-year tenure at NASA, she flew on three space shuttle missions and logged over 530 hours in space. In her book Handprints on Hubble, Sullivan recounts her experiences. Hear her amazing stories as she joins the Columbus Metropolitan Library in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the historic Hubble launch.

3. Zamboni's and Ponies Virtual 5K

April 30-May 3 | Registration closes April 26, click here to sign up

For the past 18 months, Center Ice Foundation of Central Ohio, a 501c3 nonprofit, has been fundraising to build an ice rink in Pickerington. COVID-19 isn't getting in the way of its efforts and this first-ever virtual 5K will support its cause.

What's with the name, you ask? Zamboni's for the ice rink and ponies because the virtual 5K runs through May 3, the original Kentucky Derby weekend. The horses might not run in early May, but racers will in this 5K.

4. BalletMet presents Airavata virtually

Saturday, April 25 | 7 p.m. | Click here for more information

Edwaard Liang’s Airavata puts dancers under a rain of water as it explores themes of unity, humanity and healing. This dramatic and insightful performance is worth tuning into.

5. Drexel Theatre presents virtual CatVideoFest 2020

Through May 9 | Click here for tickets, $0.99

There is still time to catch the first-ever CatVideoFest virtual screenings. Long time CatVideoFest curator extraordinaire, Will Braden, has crafted a 45-min "treat" of a reel that includes the very best videos from CVF's illustrious history.

Drexel is also screening many other films virtually, and part of the proceeds will support the independent film theater. Click here for a complete list of screenings.

Bonus! Bonus!

CCAD opens July registration for classes

Click here to sign up for July youth classes and workshops

Columbus College of Art and Design made the decision to cancel its nondegree classes for adults and children for the month of June. Anyone who has already registered will receive a full refund.

But it's staying optimistic and just opened registration for its July youth classes. Kids and teens can participate in workshops that cover everything from 3D illustration and special effects makeup to botanical art. Workshops are one- and two-weeks, depending on the class.

Celebrate Ohio State’s 150th year with these game day paper dolls

The weekend predicts rain so why not enjoy the great indoors with this spirited craft. The Historic Costume & Textiles Collection at The Ohio State University is featuring an exhibit of what people have worn at OSU over the years and have paper dolls you can download and print out.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.