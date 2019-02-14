Five Things to do in Columbus Feb. 15-17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mills Entertainment

1.) John Cusack Live + Screening of High Fidelity (Feb. 15)

Palace Theatre

Tickets $53

Actor John Cusack is screening his classic film High Fidelity which follows the story of record shop owner Rob Gordon who is in search of love in the midst of previous failed relationships. Following the screening, Cusack will have a moderated discussion answering questions about the film.

2.) John Waters: “Indecent Exposure” (Through April 28)

Wexner Center for the Arts

For years, John Waters’s work as a filmmaker, writer, performer and visual artist has captivated audiences. Indecent Exposure is one of the most comprehensive retrospects of Waters’s work to date with more than 160 photos, sculptures and works for audio and video that he has produced since the early 1990s.

3.) 99.7 The Blitz/ Throwback Show Feat Zoso & Pandora’s Box (Feb. 16)

Express Live!

For those who never had the opportunity to see Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith, now is your chance to witness the next best thing with an evening of two acclaimed cover bands of these iconic groups.

4.) 2019 First Responder Face-Off (Feb. 16)

The Schottenstein Center

2- 9 p.m.

For the fourth year straight, the Columbus Fire and Columbus Police departments hit the ice for an evening of fun-filled rivalry. This annual event benefits the First Responder Face-Off Foundation helping first responders and their families across central Ohio.

5.) Otterbein String Orchestra and Combined Choirs presents Hayden’s Te Deum (Feb. 17)

Peace Lutheran Church

Stop by for a free joint performance of the Otterbein University String Orchestra and Combined Choirs (Concert Choir, Women’s Chorale and Men’s Chorus).

Bonus

6.) Last Weekend of Hamilton (click here for tickets)

7.) Deadline to register for Penzone Short North Welcome Party (for more info, click here)

8.) Locally-based George Barrie Band drops music video for its new single, Maybe

