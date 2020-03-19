Five things to READ this weekend

Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library Bookmarks for March

Staff Pick: The Other’s Gold

By Elizabeth Ames

Ames’ debut novel dives deep into the joy and excitement of building a friendship group and the turmoil of feeling that group change with age. The novel focuses on four characters bound to one another from their idyllic college years into adulthood.

Youth Services Staff at Grove City Library Bookmarks for March

Staff Pick: Stalking Jack the Ripper

By Kerri Maniscalco and James Patterson

Audrey Rose studies forensic medicine with her uncle, although her father and the rest of society doesn’t approve. When bodies start turning up, Audrey Rose uses the skills she’s learned from her uncle as well as powers of deduction to track down the infamous Ripper.

Westerville Public Library Bookmarks for March

Staff Pick: You Can't Fire the Bad Ones! And 18 Other Myths about Teachers, Teachers’ Unions, and Public Education

By William Ayers

The authors evaluate common assumptions made about teachers’ unions and educators in America to encourage readers to rethink myths about public education.

Tri-Village Bookmarks for March

Staff Pick: American Panda

By Gloria Chao (grades 7-12)

Mei is a 17-year-old freshman at MIT pursuing a degree in medicine, as ordained by her extremely strict and traditional Taiwanese parents. Mei secretly hates medicine and has a passion for dance, but a combination of guilt and fear of disownment has kept her from telling them the truth. Eventually, Mei must decide if she will give up her own identity to become the daughter her parents want or strike out on her own and risk losing them forever.

Pickerington Library Bookmarks for March

Staff Pick: A Waldorf Guide to Children’s Health

By Dr. Michaela Glockler, Dr. Wolfgang Goebel, Dr. Karin Michael

Written to encourage parents to deal with their children’s health in a more holistic and integrative approach, this guide is newly revised to cover a variety of topics and focused on practical medical advice.

Library News

Have a library card? We have great news, all 23 branches of the Columbus Metropolitan Library may be closed, but CML is offering plenty of online resources for the whole family... FOR FREE! Plus, you can even participate in a global eBook club.