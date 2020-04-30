Five things to know about May Virtual Gallery Hop

The quarantine isn’t stopping Columbus from appreciating the arts. The second virtual Gallery Hop is this weekend and here’s what you need to know about the event.

1. How does this work?

The event is held virtually via Instagram. The event kicks off on Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. Follow @ShortNorthArtsDistrict on Instagram and visit its Facebook page to purchase artwork, enjoy demonstrations and watch behind-the-scenes content from galleries and artists. The page will also feature cooking lessons from local businesses and local musical performances.

2. Who will showcase artwork?

Lindsay Gallery: Random Acts of Arts. One piece from each of the gallery’s artists.

Sherrie Gallery: New paintings and behind-the-scenes in-process videos from artists Michael Blaiser

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: Old School 3. An annual group exhibition of works by select 1970s and 1980s CCAD alum.

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Works by Linda Gall, Karen Snouffer and Andrea Myers

Marcia Evans Gallery: Abstract works by Annette Poitau

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Works by James Young and Fiona Miller

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Works by Amy Adams, Jim Murrin, Karen LaValley, Lisa Godfry, Michael Ginane and Ruth Gless

Studios on High: Works by Tracy Grennwalt

For a complete list, click here.

3. How will the shops and boutiques participate?

You can support local by shopping local online. Click here for a complete list of participating shops.

4. Are there other activities?

The Short North Civic Association will host the second The Stay Away From Each Other Get Together Car “Parade.” The event runs through Victorian Village from 1-2 p.m. and features decorated cars, funky costumes and fun music. The event is to remind people that we’re all in this together. Parade-goers are encouraged to keep a safe distance from other watchers and wear protective gear.

5. Will this happen again in June?

As of right now, it’s not confirmed. Since the quarantine will start lifting mid-May for retail, some central Ohio galleries are hosting in-house exhibits and receptions in June with strict rules: a certain amount of people will only be allowed to be in the space for a certain amount of time; mask will be required; hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be provided.

The June issue of CityScene Magazine will highlight these galleries in On View and give additional details. Click here to subscribed.