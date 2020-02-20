Five Things to do in Columbus Feb. 21-23

1.) CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo (Feb. 22)

Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m., click here for tickets

Now is your opportunity to witness the best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes as they compete for the title of “TOUGHEST in the WORLD” and look to win the chance to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

2.) Offstage at the Academy: Bria Skinberg (Feb. 22)

Lincoln Theatre (Fourth Floor)

2- 3 p.m.

The renowned trumpeter and vocalist sits down to answer your questions and talk about her life as a musician and time on stage with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Bria Skinberg is one of the many amazing guests that the Jazz Academy is welcoming to its Offstage series– a series in which the audience gets an inside look to some of the world’s greatest musicians.

3.) The Huntertones (Feb. 21-22)

Natalie’s Grandview

8 p.m., click here for tickets

The Huntertones make their Columbus return for a special two-night performance at the new Grandview location of Natalie’s. The jazz/ funk band formed at The Ohio State University and relocated to New York City and has since traveled the world and released two albums.

4.) Arts Enchanted Evening 2020- Decade Party! (Feb. 21)

Peggy R. McConnell Worthington Center for the Arts

6 p.m., click here for tickets

Arts Enchanted Evening is the McConnell Arts Center’s annual fundraising event and this year they are celebrating 10 years! Join the MAC for an evening full of food, décor and entertainment as you are welcomed to walk through the galleries.

5.) Winter Jam (Feb. 22)

The Schottenstein Center

Doors at 5 p.m.

Winter Jam is a traveling music festival featuring some of the best names in Christian music. On top of musical performances, there will be Q&A sessions with select artists as well.

More this weekend