Five Things to do in Columbus August 15-18

1.) Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival (Aug. 17-18)

The Lawn at CAS

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; click here for tickets

A family-friendly festival full of music, art and great food. The festival will feature artists such as Walk the Moon, Chelsea Cutler, Cousin Simple, and Jenny Lewis as well as offer art and children's activities.

2.) CATCO is Kids presents Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. (Aug. 16-25)

Shedd Theatre

Dates and times vary, click here

Take a journey down the rabbit hole and have a very merry unbirthday at the Shedd Theatre this weekend. Featuring updated songs from Disney's animated motion picture you do not want to miss this take on Lewis Carroll's famous tale!

3.) Evenings on the Green (Aug. 15)

Ohio Village

5-8 p.m.

The Ohio Village only stays open late on three special Thursdays in the summer and August 15 is one of those Thursdays! Bring your family and relax while you watch the Shazzbots perform and feast on food from local food trucks.

4.) NightLight 614 presents The Princess Bride (Aug. 15)

Genoa Park

7:30 p.m., click here for tickets

This will be the fifth movie of the 21 and up outdoor film series hosted by NightLight 614. So join Buttercup and the Dread Pirate Roberts on an adventure as they battle the Cliffs of Insanity, Rodents of Unusual Size, and so much more.

5.) The Ohio Eggfest (Aug. 17)

Grandview Yard

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., click here for tickets

A central Ohio based fundraising event and celebration of family, food and everything Big Green Egg. This year marks the fifth Ohio Eggfest and it will be a day full of raffles, cooking demos and fun.

Bonus:

Seton Parish Family Festival (Aug. 16-18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish

Dates and times vary, click here.

Join Seton Parish as they celebrate their 37th festival with family fun and good food. For a preview of this weekend's festival, click here.

More this weekend