Five Things to do in Columbus Sept. 6-8

1.) Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour Live @ The Schottenstein Center (Sept. 5)

Schottenstein Center

Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m.

In support of their comeback album, Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers return for their first tour in more than six years. The past Disney Channel stars will take the stage with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw in support.

2.) CAPA presents Pat Metheny: Side-Eye (Sept. 7)

Southern Theatre

8 p.m.

Pat Metheny creates an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of talent. This edition of Side-Eye will feature pianist James Francies and drummer Marcus Gilmore.

3.) Jazz at the Mac Presents Disney Jazz for Adults

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center

Tickets $25, 7:30- 9:30 p.m.

Dress up as one of your favorite Disney characters and get ready for a new twist on these old classics. Jazz at the Mac will be putting a jazzy twist on all of your favorite Disney movie classics.

4.) September Gallery Hop (Sept. 7)

Short North Arts District

4-10 p.m.

Celebrate art on High Street in the Short North Arts District during the Gallery Hop. Experience new gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food and drinks on Columbus’ favorite night of the month to admire art.

5.) Hot Times Music and Arts Festival (September 6- 8)

240 Parsons Ave.

Click here for schedule

This annual community event is an independently owned and volunteer-driven arts and music festival right here in Columbus, OH. From bluegrass to reggae and folk, the Hot Times Music and Arts Festival is the perfect end of summer fix for live music, drum circles, food and more!

