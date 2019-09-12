Five Things to do in Columbus Sept. 12-15

1.) 16- Bit Bar + Arcade Celebrates National Video Games Day (September 12)

16- Bit Bar+ Arcade

8- 10 p.m., tickets $10

Come celebrate National Video Games Day with 16- Bit Bar+ Arcade with a Mario Kart tournament and plenty of great cocktails while supporting a good cause! All proceeds from tonight’s event go to support Gamers Outreach, a program that allows kids to be kids by delivering video games to children’s hospitals. For an exclusive preview, click here.

2.) PB&J Jazz presents, Ben Crowder 6 (September 14)

Lincoln Theatre

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Once a month for $5, families can enjoy a morning full of jazz in partnership with Jazz Arts Group of Columbus. Every child will receive a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and a cookie. This month’s event will feature Ben Crowder 6.

3.) Columbus Caribbean Festival (September 13- 14)

Scioto Mile

11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

The third annual Columbus Caribbean Festival returns once again for a weekend full of culture and heritage of the Caribbean Islands.

4.) Welcome to Night Vale podcast at Davidson Theatre (September 13)

Davidson Theatre

8- 10 p.m., click here

The widely popular podcast comes to the Davidson Theatre for a live recording. Welcome to Night Vale is told in the style of community updates for the desert town of Night Vale and includes weather, news and announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police and much more.

5.) 13th Floor Haunted House

Northland Plaza Shopping Center

Sept. 13-Nov. 9

Ready for the spooky season? Get scared out of your mind at the local 13th Floor Haunted House running all the way past Halloween.

More this Weekend