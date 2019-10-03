Five Things to do in Columbus Oct. 4-6

1.) Ohio State Homecoming Parade/ Football Game (Oct. 4-5)

The Ohio State University

Parade: 6 p.m., Friday and Game: 12 p.m., Saturday

The Ohio State University will be celebrating Homecoming all weekend long. In preparation for the big game versus Michigan State, come cheer on the football team and celebrate with the homecoming parade and pep rally.

2.) Shadowbox Live presents A Killer Show (Through Nov. 13)

Shadowbox Live

Fridays, 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

With Halloween almost here, Shadowbox Live is set to throw one Killer Show featuring sketch comedy and plenty of rock and roll sure to get you ready for the spooky season.

2.) Lewis Black: The Jokes on Us Tour (Oct. 4)

Riffe Center Theatre Complex

8 p.m., click here for tickets

Fresh off the success of a highly successful 2018 tour, Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian, Lewis Black has added additional dates to his Jokes on Us Tour. The comedian is well known for his cathartic release of anger and disillusionment to the audience and is described as a more “pissed-off-optimist.”

3.) Assia Ahatt Live (Oct. 3)

Lincoln Theater

7:30 p.m., click here for tickets

Ukrainian musician Assia Ahhat visits the Lincoln Theatre to present her new live show, “A Music Extravaganza.” In each city the musician visits, she is inviting local choirs to join her on stage for the performance.

4.) 8th Annual Chalk the Block at Easton Town Center (Oct. 5)

Easton Town Center

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Town square at Easton Town Center will play host to a number of local chalk artists to create remarkable works of art using sidewalk chalk. There will also be live music at Town Square stage.

Bonus

Bon Iver w/ Feist (Oct. 8)

Schottenstein Center

7:30 p.m., click here for tickets

The indie-folk band, Bon Iver, fronted by singer-songwriter, Justin Vernon (The National), is set to take the Schottenstein Center stage with support from Feist. Bon Iver recently released i, i in August of 2019.