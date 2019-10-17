Five Things to do in Columbus Oct. 17-20

1.) Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon (Oct. 20)

Downtown Columbus

Corrals open at 6 a.m., wheelchair division 7:25 a.m., Marathon and 1/2 start at 7:30 a.m.

For the 40th straight year, the Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon returns and welcomes runners from across the nation to the downtown area. This year’s race is not only a milestone celebration, but race directors are set to make sure all racers experience the best possible race and there will be plenty more entertainment throughout the back half of the race.

2.) George Winston @ Lincoln Theatre (Oct. 20)

Lincoln Theatre

7 p.m., buy tickets here

15 million albums sold and 40 years later, George Winston has made a name for himself in the world of music, to say the least. The pianist plays nearly 100 concerts annually and his live performances are often viewed as a breath of fresh air and a chance for people to let their minds unwind and wander amongst their stress-filled lives.

3.) Columbus Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest (Oct. 19)

Bar Louie

3- 9 p.m., buy tickets here

Take an opportunity to get out and explore five bars and restaurants throughout Park Street on a rare Saturday without a Buckeye football game in this one-part bar hop, one part sweet celebration to kick off the fall season. Participating restaurants and bars will have premium hard cider specials and more than 2,000 donuts to pair.

4.) Sunlight Market on Gay Street (Oct. 20)

Gay Street

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

This weekend is your last chance to attend the Sunlight Market until 2020! With a diverse mix of businesses, pop-up shops and vendors capped off with plenty of live entertainment and art, the Sunlight Market is the place to be on a Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

5.) March of Dimes Signature Chefs (Oct. 21)

Hyatt Regency Columbus

5 p.m., buy tickets here

Paying tribute to the culinary excellence of local chefs and wineries by providing a spotlight on some of their best dishes, the Signature Chefs Auction is a unique event. Bid on exciting packages during a live and silent auction all while helping raise funds to support the March of Dimes.

