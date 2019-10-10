Five Things to do in Columbus Oct. 11-13

1.) HighBall Halloween (Oct. 11-12)

Short North Arts District

For full schedule and tickets, click here

Kick start Halloween with the Short North’s annual HighBall Halloween celebration. Nina West returns to host the nation’s largest and most elaborate costume party. From fashion shows, food and drink specials, live music and more… This is an event that should be on every Columbus residents' calendar!

2.) Boo at the Zoo! (Oct. 13-19)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Full schedule, click here

Enjoy all that the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has to offer in this “merry-not-scary” event. Costumes are encouraged and a number of fun events are planned for this year’s Boo at the Zoo including a meet and greet with Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, the Hulk and Iron Man, hayrides, pumpkin smashes and more. All events are included with the price of admission.

3.) Jess Cook @ Lincoln Theatre (Oct. 13)

Lincoln Theatre

7 p.m.

World-renowned guitarist and composer Jesse Cook visits the Lincoln Theatre for a special performance. The musician has released more than 10 “genre-defying” albums and has received more than 11 Juno nominations.

4.) Olentangy Treatfest! Family Trick-or-Treat Bash (Oct. 12)

Orange Point Dr.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Benefitting People in Need, Inc., this Halloween celebration has it all. Th event will hold costume contests, Lazer Kraze and Skyzone BOGOS, a scavenger hunt, Mr. Game Room video game experience and more. The whole family is sure to enjoy this start to the fall season.

5.) Joshua Jay: Rediscovering Discoverie: Making Magic’s Oldest Ideas New Again (Oct. 11)

Ohio Union US Bank Conference Theater

6:30- 8 p.m., FREE!

Ohio State alumnus, Joshua Jay returns to his alma mater to discuss Reginald Scott’s 16th- century work, The Discoverie of Witchcraft. He will seek to debunk contemporary beliefs of witchcraft by demonstrating how magical acts were staged performances.

More this weekend