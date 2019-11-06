Five Things to do in Columbus Nov. 7-10

1.) Riffe Gallery- 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition (Nov. 7- Jan. 10, 2020)

Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts

The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery proudly presents the 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition featuring artwork from 62 artists from across the state of Ohio. In its third year, the exhibition is juried by Sean FitzGibbons, Michelle Stitzlein and Dr. Louis Zona.

2.) Chihuly: Celebrating Nature (Nov. 8)

Franklin Park Conservatory

7- 10 p.m.

Experience the magic of Chihuhly: Celebrating Nature under the stars at the Conservatory. With 21 installations professionally lit, this breathtaking view within the botanical gardens and courtyards are something you won’t want to miss.

3.) Wilco: Ode to Joy Tour (Nov. 10)

Palace Theatre

Event starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more than two decades, Wilco has won multiple Grammy Awards, released ten studio albums as well as a trio of albums with Billy Bragg penning music to lyrics by Woody Guthrie. With the release of their album Ode to Joy back in October and the announcement of their curation of Sky Blue Sky in 2020, Wilco will have plenty in store for the Palace Theatre crowd.

4.) Hayley Gallery 12th Anniversary Open House (Nov. 12)

Hayley Gallery

4- 8 p.m.

For twelve years, Hayley Gallery has brought new and exciting exhibits to the New Albany community and it is time to celebrate. This free open house is the perfect chance to meet your favorite artists, enjoy cocktails and appetizers with a chance to win a gallery gift card.

5.) 2019 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade (Nov. 8)

Downtown Columbus

Noon- 1:30 p.m.

Milvets of Columbus, Ohio once again returns to sponsor this year’s Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade. The Milvets celebrate and honor WWII veterans and include high school bands, local military units, ROTC units, military vehicles and more.

Fantasia: The Sketch Book Tour (Nov. 7)

Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m.

