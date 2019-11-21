Five Things to do in Columbus Nov. 21- 24

1.) Lincoln Theatre- 10th anniversary with Backstage Revue (Nov. 21)

Lincoln Theatre

7 p.m.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lincoln Theatre’s grand reopening with Backstage at the Lincoln. There will be plenty of local talent from past performances at the Lincoln. For a full list of performers, click here.

2.) Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla 28 (Nov. 21- Dec. 29)

Shadowbox Live

Select Tuesdays- Thursdays 7:30 p.m. & Select Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Considered the “granddaddy of all holiday shows,” Shadowbox returns with the 28th installment of Holiday Hoopla. With seasonal sketch comedy, music and more, this performance has become a Columbus holiday tradition you can surely not miss.

3.) Christmas on the Farm- Grove City (Nov. 23)

The Olde Hayfield

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The perfect kickoff to the holiday season starts this weekend with the annual Olde Hayfield Christmas on the Farm. Be sure to check out several vendors, food, live music and take an opportunity to take a picture with Santa before he gets busy this season!

4.) The Ohio Star Ball (Through Nov. 24)

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Times vary, for a full schedule click here

Every year, Columbus plays host to one of the largest ballroom dance competitions in the United States. Aside from several competitions, the weekend will also include a special performance by the World Ballroom Champions, Arunas Bizokas and Zagourycheniko.

5.) Lancaster Holiday Festival Parade: The Magic of a Homespun Holiday (Nov. 23)

Fairfield County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Lancaster is starting the holiday season with a festive parade full of marching bands, horses, parade floats, vehicles and more. This year’s theme is “the magic of a hometown holiday.”

Bonus

Home (through Nov. 24)

Studio Two, Riffe Center

Click here for schedule and tickets

Samm-Art Williams' Tony-nominated drama takes the stage in the lyrical and poetry driven play that tells the story of one African American's search to find his home.

More this weekend