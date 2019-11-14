Five Things to do in Columbus Nov. 15-17

1.) Conservatory Aglow (Nov. 16- Jan. 5, 2020)

Franklin Park Conservatory

Check website for times

Conservatory Aglow is back and brighter than ever. This year, the light display extends past the building into The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden and as well as the Grand Mallway.

2.) CSO presents Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Elgar’s Enigma Variations (Nov. 15-16)

Ohio Theatre

7:30 p.m. both evenings

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony delve into a musical mystery that has not been solved in more than a century, Enigma Variations by British composer, Edward Elgar. The performance will feature special guest, Fei-Fei on piano.

3.) COSI Discovery Nights: Salty, Sour, Sweet (Nov. 16)

COSI

6-10 p.m.

This 21+ event is the perfect chance to sit back and hear from experts and even try your hand at some of COSI’s favorite science experiments as well as tour the center after hours. COSI will explore the science of what makes food taste so good and seeks to engage your taste buds to figure out what all is behind a good meal.

4.) OHIO MADE Holiday Market (Nov. 15-16)

Hollywood Casino

Fri. 6- 10 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.- noon (early access), free admission noon- 7 p.m.

The OHIO MADE Holiday Market features more than 80 one-of-a-kind boutiques and specialty small businesses from Ohio. Whether you are looking for home décor, clothing or simply looking to get in the holiday spirit and unwind with a cocktail, the Ohio Made Holiday Market has it all. Santa will also be making a special appearance!

5.) Allstate Hot Chocolate Run 15k/5k (Nov. 17)

Arena District, McFerson Commons Park

7:30 a.m., register here

Returning once again this year is the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15k/5k run. Take in the scenes of downtown Columbus throughout the race and get ready for a “sweet” post-race party with plenty of decadent fondue and even photo opportunities with Marsha and Mello.

Bonus

More this weekend