Five Things to do in Columbus Nov. 1-3

1.) Black Violin The Impossible Tour (Nov. 3)

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

Classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus make up Black Violin and are hitting the road for the Impossible Tour. They offer a blended style with elements of classical and hip-hop music, often described as “classical boom.” For CityScene’s exclusive preview, click here.

2.) PBJ & Jazz w/ Soul Revival (Nov. 2)

Lincoln Theatre

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The Soul Revival will be stopping by and providing some smooth and classic sounds of R&B and soul for the kids in the latest installment of PB&J Jazz. PBJ& Jazz is focused on introducing jazz and American music to children and their families.

3.) Shadowbox Live presents All Funked Up! (Nov. 3 & 10)

Shadowbox Live

2 and 7 p.m.

Shadowbox Live moves over to the soulful side of the music world with a tribute show sure to get you out of your seats and dancing. Rumor has it that a portion of the theater has been converted to a dance floor as well... What more could you ask for?!

4.) Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar in Grove City (Nov. 2)

Evans Center

9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Get an early start to the holiday season with the Evans Center’s annual Holiday Craft Bazaar. Whether you’re looking for festive crafts, gifts or simply trying to enjoy some homemade baked goods, this is the perfect little preview to the holiday season.

5.) Thurber’s The Last Flower (Nov. 1- Jan. 3, 2020)

Columbus Metropolitan Library- Main

Click here for exhibit times

The original manuscripts from James Thurber’s book The Last Flower will be on display at the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

