Five Things to do in Columbus May 30- June 2

1.) Barbra Hammer: In This Body @ The Wexner Center for the Arts (June 1- August 11)

Wexner Center for the Arts

This new exhibition showcases the illustrious career of experimental filmmaker, Barbra Hammer who has captivated audiences for 50 years with her daring depictions of lesbian life and sexuality. The centerpiece of the new exhibition is an immersive, three-channel video installation that draws imagery from previous works to detail the artist’s life in film and her life with cancer.

2.) Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival (June 1)

West Bank Park

12- 9 p.m.

For the third year in a row, Hollywood Casino presents the Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival. This year will feature some of Columbus’ most chicken focused dishes, great beer and plenty of local music for the day. This is free event and proceeds go to support Franklinton Preparatory Academy.

3.) Third Annual Summer614 “Music For Peace” (June 1)

Columbus Commons

Once again, Magic 95.5 returns with its Summer 614 Concert at the Columbus Commons. Some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B will grace the stage including Musiq Soulchild, Big Daddy Kane and Jon B.

4.) Otterbein Summer Theatre presents Smoke on the Mountain (May 30- June 15)

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

The year is 1938 and the Reverand Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders Family Singers to provide an evening full of upliftin’, singin and witnessin’. More than two dozen renditions of vintage pop hyms and hilarious stories will ensue from the congregations in Otterbein Theatre’s first performance since 2002 of Smoke on the Mountain.

5.) Short North Gallery Hop (March 2)

N. High St. from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.

It’s that time of the month again! Gallery Hop is the perfect opportunity to explore all the galleries, restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer.

