Five Things to do in Columbus May 23- 26

× Expand Photo courtesy of Craig Hicks

1.) Columbus Asian Festival (May 25- 26)

Franklin Park

10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Sunday)

With more than 100,000 visitors and counting year in and year out, the Columbus Asian Festival continues to grow since its beginning in 1995. The festival helps promote the importance of cultural diversity and building a vibrant, successful and healthy community.

2.) Shadowbox Live Presents Leather and Lace at the Commons (May 26)

Columbus Commons

Bar and Food Trucks at 6 p.m., Music begins at 8 p.m.

Honoring the legacy and illustrious history of the hardest rocking women of rock ‘n’ roll history, Shadowbox Live presents a special performance of “Leather and Lace” live from the Columbus Commons. Click here for an exclusive preview of all the fun happening at the Commons this weekend.

3.) Flippo-Steely Dan Tribute (May 24-25)

Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music

Click here for showtimes, tickets $12-15

For two nights, Flippo will honor the American jazz-rock band, Steely Dan with an electrifying tribute. Flippo is a local group rooted in the funk/ jazz-rock sounds of the 1970s.

4.) Actor’s Theatre of Columbus presents “Romeo and Juliet” (Through June 16)

Schiller Park

Show reoccurs weekly Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Follow the story of “star- crossed” lovers in one of William Shakespeare’s most famous pieces of work, "Romeo and Juliet" in honor of Actors' Theatre of Columbus' 2019 series, Tainted Love. Outside summer shows are free and open to the public; however donations are encouraged to help continue the success of Actors’ Theatre.

5.) All People Arts Launch (May 23)

Columbus Cultural Arts Center

Doors at 5 p.m.

In honor of the new gallery opening in Fall 2019, All People Arts will host a launch event to celebrate. Click here to read an exclusive insight to the brand new gallery.

More this weekend

6.) Animals as Leaders 10-year Anniversary Tour (May 23)

Newport Music Hall

Doors open at 7 p.m.

In 2008, guitarist Tosin Abasi began his work that would soon captivate the minds of thousands of aspiring musicians. Animals as Leaders’ is a progressive metal group that has redefined the scope of instrumental music and pushed the limits of what a three piece band can do without a vocalist.