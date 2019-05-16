Five Things to do in Columbus May 17-20

× Expand Photo courtesy of IAE

1.) National Geographic: Symphony for Our World @ Ohio Theatre (May 19)

Ohio Theatre

5 p.m.

Combining the stunning visuals from throughout National Geographic history backed by the Columbus Symphony and Columbus Symphony Chorus is an experience to say the least. Throughout this 90 minute performance, you will explore the depths of the seas, the coastlines, mountains and soar through the sky.

2.) Columbus Taco Fest Genoa Park (May 18)

Genoa Park

12 p.m.- 10 p.m.

For the second year in a row, the Columbus Taco Fest returns to Genoa Park. Come enjoy the great weather with free admission, tacos, tequila and an afternoon of local bands and DJ’s. Proceeds from the event will benefit Vet Motorsports, who help support U.S. Veterans to teach them the joys of motorsports.

3.) 5th Annual Easton Food Fest (May 15-17)

Easton Town Center

Click here for times

This weekend- long event celebrates the food at Easton with Food Truck Friday, Sippin’ Saturday, Sweet Sunday and Milkshake Monday!

4.) Sue Cavanaugh “Real People Don’t Eat Other People” (Through May 26)

Not Sheep Gallery

Columbus based artist Sue Cavanaugh showcases her current body of work about corporate personhood, incorporating her quilting and sewing techniques into her images of corporations as people. Cavanaugh was recently awarded the Individual Excellence Award by the Greater Columbus Arts Council and is a previous recipient of a GCAC Fellowship to Dresden, Germany.

5.) Susan Komen Race for the Cure 2019 (May 18)

Downtown Columbus

Expo and Hope Village opens at 7 a.m.

1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and it is the goal of Susan G. Komen, For the Cure to find a cure. Join the “sea of pink” at the largest gathering of breast cancer survivors, supporters and volunteers at this race for a future without breast cancer.

BONUS

Grove City Farmer’s Market (May 18)

Grove City Town Center

8 a.m. – noon

From peaches, to homemade jellies and baked goods, and tomatoes to corn on the cob, the Grove City Farmer’s Market hosted by the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce has long been a staple of summertime in Grove City.

