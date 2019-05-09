Five Things to do in Columbus May 10-12

× Expand Photo by Andrew MacPherson

1.) P!nk Beautiful Trauma World Tour @ Value City Arena (May 11)

Schottenstein Center

Doors at 8 p.m., tickets here

Known for her dazzling breathtaking live shows and theatrics, P!nk brings her Beautiful Trauma tour to Columbus this weekend. The artist is a two-time Grammy winner, recipient of five MTV Video Music Awards and has scored eight top 10 hit singles.

2.) CityScene Launch Party (May 9)

Press Pub on Fifth

5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, is the night! Come celebrate our April/ May issue of CityScene Magazine with us at Press Pub on Fifth. Free drinks and appetizers will be available to all who attend as well as help the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation by donating children’s books.

3.) CAPA presents George Noory Live Kickin’ it in Columbus (May 11)

Lincoln Theatre

Doors at 5 p.m., Buy tickets here

George Noory is host of the late-night radio talk show “Coast to Coast.” This live show will feature a jam-packed night of special guests including Ghost whisperer Mary Ann Winkowski, father of UFOlogy Staton Friedman and podcaster, Jim Herold.

4.) Pizza & Pajamas at COSI (May 10)

COSI

$19 for members, $26 for non- members. Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Calling all aspiring scientists between the ages of 2 and 6! Join COSI for a Pizza and Pajamas party as you learn through play with highlighted COSI exhibitions. With hands-on activities, a pizza party and a dance party to end the night.

5.) Walk MS: Columbus 2019 (May 11)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Registration begins at 7:30 p.m., walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

Walk MS has one goal in mind… And that is to end multiple sclerosis for good. That said, it will take all of us and Walk MS encourages you to team up with friends, family and co-workers to help change the world with this walk. For more information and to register, click here.

BONUS

Hunter Hayes Closer To You Tour w/ Special Guest Levi Hummon (May 11)

EXPRESS LIVE!

Doors at 7 p.m., Buy tickets here

Country music star Hunter Hayes is in the midst of his Closer to You Tour. Earlier this spring, CityScene caught up with the artist ahead of his stop in Columbus. Click here to read more.

More this Weekend