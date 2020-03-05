Five things to do in Columbus March 5-8

An update on the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5-8.
A Weekend of Musicals and Plays
Short North Stage presents The Young Frankenstein
Short North Stage
March 5-29 | various times | click here for tickets
It’s alive! And hilarious. Experience the shenanigans of Young Frankenstein, his lab assistants and his clumsy new creation. Based on the classic Mel Brooks movie of the same name starring Gene Wilder, this musical will bring out your monstrous laugh.
CATCO presents Press Start! A New 8-Bit Musical
Van Fleet Theatre
March 6-15 | various hours | click here for tickets
After one too many game overs, the video game characters we all know and love have run out of lives. They need our help to raise enough gold coins to play once again.
CSO presents Peaks of Beauty and Devotion
Ohio Theatre
March 6-7 | 7:30 p.m. | click here for tickets
The cello has always been an underrated instrument. Join Joshua Roman as he plays a masterful rendition of the Anton Bruckner and Josef Brucker’s music using only his cello. (Featured in the above photo).
The Lancaster Playhouse presents Crimes of the Heart
Lancaster Playhouse
March 6-14 | various times | click here for tickets
Sometimes we’re in the mood for a laugh. Sometimes we’re in the mood for a cry. Sometimes we’re in the mood for a little bit of both. This Tony Award-winning play is here to bring out all of our emotions.
Dashboard Confessional: 20 Year Celebration
Newport Music Hall
March 6 | 6:30 p.m. | click here for tickets
Dashboard Confessional is back and more emo than ever. Feel the intense emotion of all their music and passionate lyrics 20 years in the making this Friday.
Brick Bar in Columbus
The Kitchen
March 6-7 | 5-11 p.m. | click here for tickets
For two nights only, relive your childhood by creating masterpieces using Lego-like bricks. This event is selling out fast, so get your tickets while you still can. Click here to read more!
Life After Stonewall CMA
Columbus Museum of Art
March 6-May 31 | For a full schedule, click here
Honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots with beautiful art created by the LGBTQ+ community. The Columbus Museum of Art will showcase works from 1969-1989 during the crucial development of LGBTQ+ rights in America and around the world.
2020 Columbus Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
Makoy Event Center
March 7 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Looking for some cute, handcrafted knick-knacks to decorate your home? Then this is your go-to event. Come on down to this craft show and support local artists.