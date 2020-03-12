Five things to do in Columbus March 12-15 (CANCELLATIONS)

Updates on Weekend Shows

Zac Brown Band | SUSPENDED

Nationwide Arena

March 13

A 3-time Grammy award-winning country rock band currently on its Owl tour. The show has bee canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Please click the link for information.

www.zacbrownband.com

Ron White | SUSPENDED

Palace Theatre

March 13

Ron White is a riotously funny and slightly raunchy comedian. Since the show was through CAPA, it's been officially canceled. Click the link for more info.

www.capa.com

ABBA’s Big Gay Sing-a-Long | TBD

Lincoln Theatre

March 13-15

The fun event was hosted by drag queen Virginia West. Visit its website or call the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 614-469-0939 for information.

www.columbusmakesart.com

St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin

Dublin

March 14

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the parade has been canceled and the bridge opening is postponed. Some restaurants in historic downtown Dublin will still offer specials and the Irish Fairy Door Trail will still occur.

www.visitdublinohio.com

The Bachelor Live on Stage | SUSPENDED

Palace Theatre

March 17

The event, presented by CAPA, was to host Ben Higgins (season 20) and Becca Kufrin (season 22) to talk love, life and all things BachelorNation. Click here for CityScene’s Q&A with Becca.

www.bachelorliveonstage.com

Stage Performances

CATCO presents Moonlight and Magnolias | POSTPONED

The show opened earlier this week and was set to run through March 29 at select times and dates at the Riffe Center. The stage show tells the true story of legendary producer David O. Selznick who shut down film production of Gone With the Wind due to script concerns. The performance will be postponed until at least April 5, in accordance with the governer's order to limit more than 100 people per gathering. www.catco.org

CCT presents The Box Show | TBD

The Columbus Children's Theatre set to perform the short, fun and original show, The Box Show. After moving to a new home, the main character finds herself surrounded by boxes of all sizes. The young girl creates an imaginary friend and together they go on a magical journey. As of right now, CCT has made no formal announcements about this show, which is set to perform at the CCT Studios. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Jazz at the MAC presents Tony Hagood | SUSPENDED

This six-part series was set to host the next installment, Tribute to the Great Jazz Scat Singers. The Tony Hagood Trio and two special guests, Laura Camara and Michael Shirtz, were set to light up the stage with songs originally recorded by jazz icons. As of March 12, the McConnell Arts Center is suspending all scheduled public events between now and Sunday, April 5. www.mcconnellarts.org

Top Five Things to Do | St. Patrick's Day at Home

Four Leaf Clover?

Nothing like some fresh air to help keep your anxieties at a minimum. Visit your local park and hiking trails this weekend and go on a fun adventure of looking for four leave clovers. According to Smithsonian Magazine, about one in 10,000 clovers have four leaves. Clovers tend to grow in poorly drained or shady areas.

A Lucky Book

Teach the children in your life about what St. Patrick's Day is all about. A Dab of Glue Will Do blog rounds up some of the 12 best St. Paddy's Day books for kiddos.

St. Patrick's Day Meals

As noted above, many restaurants and bars will still be open for the lucky holiday. Visit Dublin for some good, Irish bites and green scenery. Not wanting to venture outside? Make your own St. Patrick's Day feast at home! Delish features more than 65 recipes perfect for the holiday, click here to start cooking.

Holiday Crafts with the Family

Get into the holiday spirit with dozens of St. Patrick's Day crafts by Good Housekeeping. Form mini candy cauldrons to potted paper shamrocks, your St. Paddy's Day party (with the amazing food you made thanks to Delish) will be a hit. Just keep it under 100 people.

Green Beer Recipe

You can't celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the U.S. without enjoying some nice, cold, green beer. If you're not up for going to the bars, The Spruce Eats overs a great recipe to turn your beer in the luckiest color around, green.

