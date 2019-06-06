Five Things to do in Columbus June 6-9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trevor Harmon, www.TREVORHARMON.COM

1.) Sundays at Scioto (FIRST NIGHT!) featuring Ball in the House (June 9)

Scioto Park Amphitheater

7- 8:30 p.m.

It’s that time of year again, Sundays at Scioto celebrates its opening night with a powerful performance from Boston-based R&B/Soul/Pop a capella group, Ball in the House. The group creates an unbelievable sound from beatboxing, vocal bass and harmonies via their voices and have shared the stage with acts like The Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson, The Jonas Brothers and many other talented groups. Dinner and dessert are available for purchase from Paddy Wagon food truck and Dell’s Homemade Ice Creams.

2.) Opera Project Columbus Presents Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi (June 7 & 9)

Southern Theatre

Click here for showtimes and tickets

For two nights only, Verdi’s Masterpiece, Rigoletto comes to life via Opera Project Columbus at the Southern Theatre. Rigoletto tells the story of the Duke of Mantua, his court jester Rigoletto and Rigoletto’s beautiful daughter Gilda. Originally, the opera was titled La Madelizione or The Curse and references the curse placed on the Duke and Rigoletto.

3.) The 2019 Westgate Home and Garden Tour (June 8)

West Gate Masonic Lodge

For tickets and schedule, click here

Entering its ninth year, the Westgate Neighbor’s Association presents the 2019 Home and Garden Tour. This is the perfect opportunity to experience the growth and sights of the historic Hilltop area. Proceeds for this year’s event will once again help fund the Westgate Neighborhood Scholarship.

4.) Original Productions Theatre Presents Shakespeare’s Bloody Deed (June 6-15)

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Showtimes vary, click here for schedule and tickets

This world premiere event by Original Productions Theatre and directed by Johnrick Hole focuses on a historical incident involving Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth and the Earl of Essex as Shakespeare and his players look to save their theatre.

5.) Ballet Met Spring Performances (June 7-8)

Davidson Theatre

Friday, 7:30 p.m. + Saturday, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Come experience and celebrate all the accomplishments of BalletMet’s students from this past season. Each dancer will have the opportunity to perform on stage in an evening that will surely captivate audiences.

