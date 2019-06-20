Five Things to do in Columbus June 20-23

1.) New Kids on the Block: The Mix Tape Tour (June 22)

The Schottenstein Center

Doors at 6:30 pm, Music at 8:30, click here for tickets

The multiplatinum-selling, pop supergroup returns to the Schottenstein Center for their Mix Tape Tour with a slew of special guests including Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. Be sure to show up on time, the show kicks off with New Kids on the Block first!

2.) Kelton House Gala (June 22)

Kelton House Museum and Garden

For tickets, click here

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Kelton House Museum & Garden's Ruby Jubilee is back. The Kelton House will provide a night filled with dinner, drinks, a faux casino and a silent auction, presented by the Junior League of Columbus.

3.) CAPA Summer Movie Series Continues (June 20-23)

Ohio Theatre

Showtimes vary, click here

The CAPA Summer Movie Series continues this weekend with a showing of Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (June 22-23), Libeled Lady (June 20) and Cartoon Capers (June 22). For an exclusive first look, click here.

4.) Skate it Forward (June 22)

OhioHealth Ice Haus

5 p.m.

This charitable initiative is hosted by The Skating Club of Central Ohio, in partnership with OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rink, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Fueled by a passion for ice sports and community support, the day will be filled with premier figure skating and a hockey skills challenge.

5.) Columbus Food and Wine Festival (June 21-22)

Battelle River Front Park

11 a.m.- 11 p.m. both days

Did someone say free event?? Now is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some of the best food and wine the Midwest has to offer. Enjoy plenty of live music and live chef demonstrations or simply relax in the reserved blanket picnic areas or under the umbrellas by the stage.

BONUS

Sundays at Scioto presents The Byrne Brothers (June 23)

Scioto Park

7-8:30 p.m.

More this Weekend