Five Things to do in Columbus June 13-16

1.) Grove City Wine and Arts Festival (June 14-15)

Heart of Grove City

Friday, 5- 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

With more than 30,000 people in attendance each year, the Grove City Wine and Arts Festival is one of the most popular events of the summer. This year, 20 wineries and 70 artists will be present along with no shortage of wine and food options. Click here for an exclusive preview featured in the March/ April edition of Discover Grove City.

2.) CityScene Magazine June Launch Party (TONIGHT)

Lindey’s Restaurant

5:30-7:30 p.m.

CityScene is turning 20 this year! Join us this evening as we celebrate the June issue of CityScene Magazine at Lindey’s. There will be plenty of free appetizers and drinks and chances to win some great door prizes. We have partnered with Ohio Cancer Research and monetary donations for this great organization is encouraged.

3.) Worthington Arts Festival (June 15-16)

The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center

Saturday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Some of the best artists from across the US will have their work on display at the McConnell Arts Center for the 27th annual Worthington Arts Festival. The weekend will be full of music, chalk art contests and opportunities to create your own art.

4.) COSI After Dark presents Summer Camp (TONIGHT)

COSI

6- 10 p.m., Click here to purchase tickets

Remember those worry-free summers where your only concern was what activities you were going to do for the day at summer camp? COSI is providing all the nostalgia in their latest After Dark event, Summer Camp. On top of hands-on activities, now is your chance to check out the latest exhibits including Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited and their latest exhibition with American Museum of Natural History.

5.) Columbus Pride Parade and Festival (June 15)

Bicentennial and Genoa Park

Parade Step Off @ 10:30 a.m.

For 38 years, the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival has been one of the largest in the Midwest with an attendance of 500,000 people. Pride is a worldwide event that works to spread the joy and celebrate those within the LGBTQ community. This year’s parade will be led by Columbus’s own, Nina West. For a full schedule of events, please click here.

BONUS!

Columbus Children’s Festival (June 15)

Westerville North High School

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Presented by Mijer, the eighth annual Columbus Children’s Festival returns for another year of family friendly fun. Whether it be a 3V3 soccer tournament, enjoying a breakfast with Aladdin and Jasmine, or playing in the bounce park and fun zone, the Columbus Children's Festival is a can't miss event for families.

More This Weekend