Five Things to do in Columbus July 4-7

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ren Driver

1.) The Doo Dah Parade (July 4)

Parade lineup begins at Noon

Park street near Goodale Park

In its 34th year, the Doo Dah Parade returns and is better than ever. This year’s “Less-Than-Grand Marshal” is former undisputed heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas. The Doo Dah Parade a Columbus summer staple and is the perfect kickstart to the Fourth of July weekend.

2.) Community Independence Day Celebrations (July 4)

Various Communities

Times Vary

3.) YES, the Royal Affair Tour (July 5)

EXPRESS LIVE!

5:30 p.m.

The prog-rock pioneers and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, YES are set to take the EXPRESS LIVE! stage. Celebrating more than 50 years of music, this tour will feature Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown.

4.) Kick-off National Parks & Rec Month: Central Ohio Brass Band (July 5)

Gantz Park

6- 8:30 p.m.

Kick-off National Parks & Rec month with an exciting evening at Gantz Park. Before the Central Ohio Brass Band hits the stage for a special edition of Summer Sizzle, join the Gardens at Gantz Volunteers and explore all that the park has to offer including the farmhouse, gardens and barn.

5.) Picnic with the Pops: Latin Explosion (July 6)

Columbus Commons

Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tito Puente Jr. crosses culture and generations with a high energy celebration of his father, The King of Latin Music, Tito Puente, blending mambo and Latin jazz hits. Jon Secada is a three-time Grammy winner and has sold more than 20 million records and his performances are highlighted by his soulful and melodic voice.

BONUS

SummerFlight 2019- Skully's Music-Diner

July Gallery Hop- Short North

More this Weekend