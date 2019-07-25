Five Things to do in Columbus July 25- 29

1.) Grandview Hop (July 27)

Between First and Fifth Avenue

5- 9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue will be buzzing with the sounds of live music, local shopping, artwork, food vendors and plenty of activities. The Grandview Hop is hosted by the Columbus Young Professionals Club in partnership with Destination Grandview and is an entirely FREE event!

2.) Khalid: Free Spirit World Tour (July 26)

Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.; for tickets click here

Multi-platinum global superstar, Khalid is in support of his sophomore album, Free Spirit. The artist’s latest album features the chart-topping single, Talk and a John Mayer collaboration. He will be joined by singer/songwriter Clairo.

3.) Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday World Bazaar (July 26)

Uptown Westerville

6- 9 p.m.

This monthly summer event has something for everyone in the Westerville community. From live entertainment, kids’ activities, food carts and more than 100 street vendors, there is no shortage of fun. This is the perfect kickstart to the weekend!

4.) Sundays at Scioto presents The Labra Bros (July 28)

Scioto Park Amphitheater

7-8:30 p.m.

Hailing from Youngstown, OH, The Labra Bros recently released their first full-length album, Colder Weather. The band features brothers Adrian, David and Cristian Labra who combine smooth lyrical harmonies with elements of R&B, funk, soul and their Hispanic heritage.

5.) The Craft Comedy Tour (July 25)

Barley’s Brewing

8 p.m., tickets $12-15

Some of the nation’s top comedians are teaming up with locally owned breweries to provide a night full of laughs. Join Sean Finnerty, who was recently featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and others as they take the stage at this intimate performance.

BONUS

Caamp releases By and By (July 26)

Local favorites and previous cover story of Tri-Village Magazine for November/December 2018 are set to release their newest album By and By. For an exclusive interview with frontman Taylor Meir, click here.

More this weekend