Five Things to do in Columbus July 18-21

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Laine WesterFlora Garden visitors checking out the garden with Jeff Laine

1.) 28th Annual WesterFlora Garden Tour 2019 (July 21)

Hoover Gardens

12- 6 p.m.

Returning for its 28th year, the WesterFlora Garden Tour seeks to embody “The Spirit of WesterFlora.” What originally began as a gardening contest in 1992 has now turned into an annual event for garden lovers from near and far. For an exclusive preview, please click here.

2.) CityScene Magazine’s Best of the ‘Bus Party (TONIGHT!)

The Estate at New Albany

5:30- 8 p.m.

It's finally here! The best of the best will be in attendance, and the evening will feature a champagne toast and birthday cake to commemorate 20 years of CityScene Magazine, an award ceremony for the winners, delicious food, a complimentary drink, fabulous prizes and more!

3.) Picnic with the Pops presents The Spinners (July 20)

Columbus Commons

8 p.m.

Often touted as one of the greatest soul groups of the early 1970s, The Spinners are a smooth blend of R&B and pop music. Their up-tempo sound and precise choreography throughout every performance have defined their six-decade-long career. Whether its songs like “It’s a Shame,” “The Rubberband Man,” or “Then Came You” The Spinners will have you dancing the night away.

4.) Third Sunday Concert Series in Frank Fetch Park (July 21)

Frank Fetch Park

7- 8:30 p.m.

The German Village Garten Club presents its annual Third Sunday Concert Series and for July's edition, Tinashe Makura takes the stage. Makura is an Afro-pop singer/songwriter from Zimbabwe.

5.) Easton Town Center 20th Concert Celebration (July 20)

Easton Town Center

5- 9 p.m.

Easton is turning twenty years old this year and continuing their celebration, they will welcome Popgun, Larger than Life and The Prince Experience for a one of a kind live performance. Beer proceeds will benefit A Kid Again.

BONUS

6.) Nationwide Popcorn Pops presents Movies & Maracas (July 19)

Columbus Commons

Tickets- $12 adults, $10 children 3-12, children under 2 FREE

The Columbus Symphony presents two special family concerts for children ages 3-12. Before the show, enjoy free pop-corn and activities including face painting, art projects, playing musical instruments and everyone’s favorite Columbus Common’s feature, the Family Fun Zone.

More this weekend