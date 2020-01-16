Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 17-19

1.) Columbus Fairytale Ball (Jan. 18)

Noah’s Event Venue

9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., buy tickets here

This is a magical moment you won’t want to miss. Come dance with Cinderella, read with Rapunzel or even share a treat with Tinkerbell as all of your favorite princesses gather together for an afternoon of enchanted fun.

2.) Columbus Winter Beerfest (Jan. 17-18)

Columbus Convention Center

For full schedule and tickets, click here

Calling all craft beer enthusiasts– now is your opportunity to sample hundreds of beers from more than 130 breweries. There will be two big nights filled with plenty of beer, live music and more!

3.) 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast (Jan. 20)

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Doors open at 7 a.m.

The Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc. takes great pride in Columbus with their observance of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This breakfast is attended by thousands of diverse and multi-cultural Columbus residents and is one of the largest events of its kind in the United States. Click here to read more about this event.

If you can’t make it downtown, be sure to check out your local celebrations—

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Zoo (Jan. 20)

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to the zoo!

MLK Day Open House at King Arts Complex (Jan. 20)

King Arts Complex

Noon- 4 p.m.

4.) ProMusica Free Concert (Jan. 18)

Grove City Public Library

2- 3 p.m.

ProMusica’s Brass Quintet will be playing a free concert that will help link classical music and children’s literature. The show will focus on particular themes of music and is made possible with support from the Siemer Family Foundation and the English Family Foundation.

5.) Pete the Cat (Jan. 17- Feb. 1)

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Times vary, click here for full schedule

Based on the bestselling book series, Pete the Cat makes his return back to the stage in this humor and music-filled adventure. Pete moves in with the Bibble family and helps Jimmy conquer the second grade.

