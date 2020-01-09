Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 9- 12

1.) Spend this weekend at the theatre:

CSO presents Russian Winter Festival I: Natasha Returns (Jan. 10- 12)

Ohio Theatre

Click here for tickets and showtimes

CATCO presents Dr. Suess’s The Cat in the Hat (Jan. 10- 26)

Shedd Theatre, CPAC

Click here for tickets and showtimes

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto (Jan. 12)

Southern Theatre

Click here for tickets and showtimes

There will be no shortage of shows to see at the theatre this weekend. Whether it’s the stylings of renowned and classically trained musicians performing some of the most celebrated works of all time or a beloved children’s story coming to life on stage, Columbus has you covered.

2.) PBJ & Jazz w/ New Basics Brass Band (Jan. 11)

Lincoln Theatre

10-11 a.m., buy tickets here

The popular daytime concert series celebrates the new year with a special guest appearance by the New Basics Brass Band. PBJ & Jazz continues its mission by featuring some of Columbus’ most gifted musicians by showcasing their skills to introduce the youth to the world of jazz music. As always, come for the music and stay for the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, juice and cookie!

3.) COSI After Dark, Wizardry (Jan. 9)

COSI

6- 10 p.m., buy tickets here

Get the weekend started early at COSI with its monthly 21+ event. This month’s COSI After Dark takes you to wizarding school, where you can experiment with witches’ cauldrons, take a crack at making your own quidditch broom, learn about real animals who help explain the anatomy of magical beasts and so much more. The museum will also be open to exploring while you enjoy craft beer and themed cocktails.

4.) Columbus Wedding Show (Jan. 11- 12)

Kaisch Hall

11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Let the wedding planning season begin! This event is the perfect start to your big day and will have plenty to sample from wedding cakes, reception food and plenty of wedding specialists on sight for all of your questions and ideas.

5.) Columbus in Cuba, Free screening at Gateway (Jan. 12)

Gateway Film Center

Click here for times

In the spring of 2019, students from Columbus College of Art and Design traveled to Cuba to participate in a pair of prestigious exhibitions. While on the trip, the group documented their travels and will now present their film to Columbus.

More this weekend