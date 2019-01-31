Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 31-Feb. 3

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

1.) Hamilton (Through Feb. 17)

Ohio Theatre

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of one of America’s Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton is the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Broadway Musical from the creative mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The score of the musical is rooted in hip-hop, jazz, blues and R&B and offers an engaging story of George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

2.) Buckeye Classic 2019 (Jan. 31- Feb. 3)

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

Regarded as one of the premier amateur gymnastics competitions in the nation, The Buckeye Classic hosts over 3.500 girls from ages 6-18 who compete at all levels of gymnastics. For over 35 years, The Buckeye Classic has long been a showcase of some of the greatest up and coming and current Olympic and elite gymnasts.

3.) February Gallery Hop (Feb. 1)

Short North Arts District

It’s that time of the month again! Gallery Hop is the perfect opportunity to explore all the galleries, restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer.

4.) The Ohio Craft Museum presents work by St. Louis artist Howard Jones (Feb. 3 through April 6)

Ohio Arts and Crafts Museum

St. Louis based artist Howard Jones takes everyday tools and objects and transforms them into works of art.

5.) BalletMet 2 Performance (Feb. 3)

Franklin Park Conservatory

Under the direction of Associate Director, Ambor Emory-Maier, this performance features 6-8 dancers and is designed to help bring dance to larger communities including schools, civic organizations, festivals and more.

Bonus!

6.) Cory Wong and Emily C. Browning (Feb. 4)

A&R Music Bar

Doors at 7 p.m.

Cory Wong, most notably known for his prolific work with the critically acclaimed funk group, Vulfpeck is in support of his newest solo album, "The Optimist."

