Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 31-Feb. 2

1.) Disney on Ice presents Dream Big (Jan. 29- Feb. 2)

Nationwide Arena

For full schedule and tickets, click here

Some of Disney’s most fearless characters from Moana and Maui, Rapunzel, Anna, Elsa and Olaf and more as they take the ice for some action-packed adventures. The Dream Big show seeks to inspire strength, bravery and kindness to audiences of all ages.

2.) ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s 2020 ProMusica Soirée Benefit & Concert (Feb. 1)

Southern Theatre

Party starts at 6 p.m., concert begins at 8 p.m.

ProMusica will be joined by Tony and Grammy-award winner as well as the original Angelica Schuyler from Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry for the 2020 Soirée Benefit & Concert. Before the show, stop by for a pre-concert party in the ballroom of the Westin Columbus.

3.) Leonardo: The Works (Jan. 31)

Peggy R. McConnel Arts Center

7- 9 p.m., for tickets, click here

The global celebration marks the 500th anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci’s death. In honor of the artist’s body of work and life, a film will be shown highlighting his art and his lasting impact.

4.) Club Lincoln Grand Reopening (Jan. 31)

Lincoln Theatre

4:30- 7:30 p.m. (open house), 8 p.m. (open mic)

Celebrate the grand reopening of Club Lincoln as they kick off their new concert series. Before the open mic night featuring incubator artists as well as others, an open house tour will provide a first-hand look at this popular spot.

5.) Norm MacDonald (Jan. 31)

The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Columbus

SOLD OUT

Often touted as one of the best Weekend Update anchors to ever grace the Saturday Night Live Stage, Norm MacDonald makes a stop at the Hollywood Casino for a night full of laughs.

