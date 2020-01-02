Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 3-5

× Expand Photo courtesy of 3060 Artworks

1.) Hill Top Art Hop (Jan. 4)

3060 W. Broad St.

6- 9 p.m.

This month’s art hop will feature artists like ToddLoe and his beautiful landscape work and Pamela Ashton who will showcase thought-provoking abstracts. Whether its art, live entertainment or a night out with some appetizers and beverages, the Hill Top Art Hop is the perfect night out.

2.) Gallery Hop (Jan. 4)

Short North

Click here for full schedule

Celebrate the new year with the Short North as six new exhibitions are set to open. Gallery Hop is a monthly event that is the perfect opportunity to truly experience all that the Short North has to offer from the art galleries to the businesses and ample amounts of bars and restaurants.

3.) Concourse Gallery presents Muse Gallery (Jan. 5- 30)

Concourse Gallery

Click here for hours

Upper Arlington’s Concourse Gallery’s newest exhibit will feature work from the artist David Senecal. The exhibit is made possible by Muse Gallery, a Short North art gallery that represents national and international mid-career contemporary artists.

4.) The Great Train Expo (Jan. 4)

Ohio Expo Center and State Fair

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Calling all model train hobbyists! The Great Train Expo is available to the general public and will feature hundreds of tables of trains and accessories along with activities for kids, working exhibits and so much more.

5.) Columbus Community Day (Jan. 4)

Franklin Park Adventure Center

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Join Mayor Ginther and your fellow Columbus neighbors for an afternoon of family fun, activities, food and music as he is sworn in for his second term.

