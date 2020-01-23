Five Things to do in Columbus Jan. 24-26

1.) Brian Regan at the Palace Theatre (Jan. 24)

Palace Theatre

8 p.m., buy tickets here

One of the premier comedians in the country makes a stop in Columbus on his latest tour. Regan sells out theaters nationwide and is known for his sophisticated writing and physicality.

2.) Columbus Donut Fest: Caffeine and Carbs Edition (Jan. 26)

Strongwater Food & Spirits

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This event is the first of its kind celebrating the best kind of food… Donuts! Enjoy exclusive and creative treats from some of Columbus’ best makers. The Donut Festival is not a sampling event and allows its artists to fully express their creativity with donuts.

3.) Watch What Crappens Live (Jan. 25)

Newport Music Hall

8 p.m., buy tickets here

All of your favorite Bravo shows are recapped and discussed in this weekly podcast hosted by Ben Madelker and Ronnie Karam. Watch What Crappens has earned more than 2.5 million listens a month and is a consistent show in the top 10 for TV and film podcasts on Apple Music.

4.) Backstage at The Lincoln presents Priscilla Woodson & Friends (Jan. 23)

Lincoln Theater

7- 10 p.m.

Priscilla Woodson’s vocals embrace the sounds of gospel, jazz and soul through her original music and covers. The Backstage at the Lincoln concert series takes you up close and personal for a performance of Columbus’ favorite artists.

5.) Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo @ Otterbein University (Jan. 25)

The Point at Otterbein

11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Bringing together hundreds of women for a day of education, inspiration and fun, the Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo is the place to meet like-minded women who all share the common goal of empowering themselves and others. From roundtable sessions and workshops, healthy meal prep and vegan cooking demos, along with an array of professional speakers, this is the perfect event to take you to the next level.

More this weekend