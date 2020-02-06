Five Things to do in Columbus Feb. 7-9

1.) Mandy Patinkin Diaries at McCoy (Feb. 8)

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

8 p.m.

The critically acclaimed actor, singer and storyteller presents a career spanning evening as he delves into some of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. Patinkin is described as being in the business of "showstopping" and this evening will highlight his talents and journey.

2.) Westerville Education Challenge- Rock this Town (Feb. 8)

Medallion Country Club

7- 11 p.m., buy tickets here

Be prepared to rock the night away with the midwest’s number one 80’s dance and party band, Reaganomics at the Westerville Education Challenge’s fundraiser. Your ticket includes entry, two drinks, appetizers and an entire night of dancing to help raise funds and awareness for the Social-Emotional Learning Initiatives in Westerville schools.

3.) PBJ & Jazz with Sydney McSweeny (Feb. 8)

Lincoln Theatre Ballroom

10- 11 a.m. and 11:30- 12:30 p.m.

PBJ& Jazz concerts are your opportunity to introduce your children to some of the finest musicians in Columbus in a family-friendly environment. For this installment, the mesmerizing jazz vocalist, Sydney McSweeney hits the stage to showcase her wide-ranging voice, sure to inspire all in attendance. Don’t forget about the peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the end of the show!

4.) McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra Voices of Hope (Feb. 9)

Bronwynn Theatre

3 p.m., buy tickets here

The McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra continues its 2019-2020 Masterworks series with the latest installment Voices of Past and Present. In this installment, hope will be explored and how it can motivate others to overcome circumstances that are out of their control. The program features composers who overcame challenges in presenting their music to the world.

5.) So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope (Through April 17)

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

For hours, click here

For the first time, the Bob Hope exhibit that is on display at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans will be on display in Columbus. Explore rare and unpublished photographs of Hope, wartime correspondence, videos of his travel and much more. The exhibit is supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council and will be on display through April.

