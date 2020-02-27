Five things to do in Columbus Feb. 28-March 1

Midwest Craft Con 2020

Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbus

Feb. 28-March 1 | various times | click here for tickets

Calling all craft enthusiasts and creative entrepreneurs! Enjoy three days of ribbon, paintings, sculptures, prints and so much more. Ticketholders can partake in educational classes, DIY hands-on workshops and hear amazing speakers. www.midwestcraftcon.com

WinterGrass 2020

The Mill Event Center

Feb. 29 | 5-10 p.m. | click here for tickets

Take a day trip to Lancaster and enjoy the lively tunes of bluegrass. Three groups will light up the stage with their knee-slapping, toe-tapping tunes at the beautiful venue, Mill Event Center. www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Westerville Bowl-A-Thon

Feb. 29| various times | click here to register

Founded in 2000 by a group of community members, the events benefits the Westerville Symphony, Westerville Education Foundation and Westerville Scholarship Foundation, all 501c3 charities. Whether you’re a master bowler or a passionate volunteer, this event has something for everyone and all ages. www.westervillebowlathon.com

Columbus Winter Wine Festival - Innagural Event!

Brewmaster’s Gate, 495 S. Front St.

Feb. 29 | noon-8 p.m. | click here for tickets

You know what may help with the winter blues, a nice glass of wine. Hurry though, tickets are selling fast to this inaugural event. The day will feature a slew of Ohio wines; ticketholders can sample 10 flavors and take home a commemorative glass. www.eventbrite.com

ProMusica presents An Evening of String Quartets

Worthington United Methodist Church

Feb. 29 | 5:30 p.m. | click here for tickets

Enjoy a splendid evening of classical tunes by legendary musicians including J.S. Bach and Beethoven. The evening will showcase the talents of Katherine McLin (violin), Jennifer Ross (violin), Mary Harris (viola) and Marc Moskovitz (cello). www.promusicacolumbus.org

Click here for the rest of WeekendScene.