Five Things to do in Columbus Dec. 26-29

1.) Harlem Globetrotters (Dec. 29)

Schottenstein Center

1 p.m. and 6 p.m., buy tickets here

This December, the Harlem Globetrotters are tipping off their 2019-2020 world tour and making a stop in Columbus for two games. The wildly fun and high-flying team is a one of a kind experience and surely something you won’t want to miss.

2.) The Temptations Revue New Year's Eve (Dec. 31)

Valley Dale Ballroom

7 p.m., buy tickets here

Nate Evans and The Temptations Revue are set to ring in the new year with music from the golden era of Motown. The evening will also feature performances from the Rick Brunetto Big Band and dinner served by Berwick Party House.

3.) CAAMP Hometown Shows (Dec. 27-28 and Dec. 31)

Newport Music Hall

SOLD OUT

Hometown favorites, CAAMP will be at Newport Music Hall to help celebrate the New Year with a three-night residency. Click here to read our sit-down interview with the group from last year.

4.) The Ohio State University VS Clemson University- College Football Playoffs (Dec. 28)

Watch game on ESPN

Kickoff 8 p.m.

It’s playoff time and the Buckeyes are looking to continue their winning ways and reach the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second time in five years.

5.) Holiday Youthfest ‘19 (Dec. 29)

Columbus Performing Arts Center

4 p.m., click here for tickets

End the year with this inspirational talent show that features some of the most gifted youth in the city. The fest is meant to increase awareness of foster children who need homes and will help benefit a scholarship for youth aspiring careers in the arts.

More this weekend